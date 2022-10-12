Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th.

In related news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 7,496 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $91,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 7,496 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $91,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kiren Sekar sold 77,824 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $951,787.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,107.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,593.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Samsara by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,394,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Samsara by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,031,000 after acquiring an additional 19,490 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,111,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Samsara by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 117,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 45,967 shares during the period. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IOT stock opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. Samsara has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.20.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $153.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

