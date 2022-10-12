Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shaw Communications in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE SJR opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average of $27.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.53. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Shaw Communications Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.0767 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 13.0% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shaw Communications

(Get Rating)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.