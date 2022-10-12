Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CFO Daniel R. Hart Sells 1,262 Shares of Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $22,589.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,658. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Avid Bioservices Trading Up 0.9 %

CDMO stock opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.97. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $34.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average is $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 97.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. State Street Corp increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,691,000 after purchasing an additional 677,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,113,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,787,000 after purchasing an additional 102,541 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,735,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,739,000 after purchasing an additional 481,874 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,871,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,560,000 after purchasing an additional 610,382 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,706,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

