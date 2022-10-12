Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.57.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Cloudflare stock opened at $49.98 on Wednesday. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.25. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,304 shares of company stock valued at $21,513,989 over the last 90 days. 15.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 50.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,462,000 after buying an additional 5,698,601 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 53.6% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,998,000 after buying an additional 4,731,354 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 574.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,894,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,422,000 after buying an additional 2,464,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $320,895,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 30.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,448,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,125 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

