CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Major Shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Buys 1,990 Shares of Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $31,581.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,843.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 7th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,600 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $25,456.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,880.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,700 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,897.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,700 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $28,135.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,700 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $28,849.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,800 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $31,194.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,800 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.88 per share, for a total transaction of $32,184.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,750 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,220.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 43 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.46 per share, for a total transaction of $750.78.

CTO Realty Growth Price Performance

NYSE:CTO opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $323.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.17.

CTO Realty Growth Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. This is an increase from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is currently 119.06%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTO. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price objective on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I lifted their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James started coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Featured Stories

