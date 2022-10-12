Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Kenon Price Performance

Shares of Kenon stock opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.69. Kenon has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kenon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kenon in the first quarter valued at about $800,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Kenon in the first quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kenon in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kenon in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Kenon in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: OPC Israel, CPV Group, ZIM, and Quantum. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of renewable energy and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; manufacture of automobiles; and provision of container liner shipping services.

Read More

