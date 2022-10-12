StockNews.com Begins Coverage on KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of KB Home from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

KBH opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.90. KB Home has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $50.20.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of KB Home by 1,375.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of KB Home by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 180,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth approximately $352,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

