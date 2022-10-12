StockNews.com Begins Coverage on KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of KB Home from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.
KBH opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.90. KB Home has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $50.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of KB Home by 1,375.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of KB Home by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 180,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth approximately $352,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
