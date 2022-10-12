Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on J. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of J opened at $111.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. Jacobs Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $107.76 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.22 and its 200-day moving average is $129.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% during the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Further Reading

