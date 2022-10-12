Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Global Medical REIT Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $18.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.59 million, a PE ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Medical REIT

About Global Medical REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 6.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 50.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 17.5% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 4.9% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 29,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

