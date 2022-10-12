Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.
Global Medical REIT Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of GMRE stock opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $18.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.59 million, a PE ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06.
About Global Medical REIT
Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.
