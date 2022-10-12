Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

JHG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $20.25.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 3.5 %

JHG stock opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average is $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.18 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 87.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 107.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 151.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 63.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

