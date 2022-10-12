StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Integer (NYSE:ITGR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.
Integer Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $51.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.16. Integer has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $95.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.36.
Insider Transactions at Integer
In other news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $200,744.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Integer by 420.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Integer by 6,370.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Integer by 76.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 99.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Integer Company Profile
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
