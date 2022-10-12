StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Integer (NYSE:ITGR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $51.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.16. Integer has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $95.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.36.

Insider Transactions at Integer

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.57 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Integer will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $200,744.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Integer by 420.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Integer by 6,370.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Integer by 76.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 99.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.