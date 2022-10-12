Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $160.61 on Wednesday. Kadant has a 52-week low of $155.24 and a 52-week high of $240.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Insider Activity at Kadant

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.27. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $221.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kadant news, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $42,764.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,931.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,957 shares of company stock valued at $333,301 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kadant

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 259,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,367,000 after buying an additional 23,906 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter worth $194,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kadant

(Get Rating)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.