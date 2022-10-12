Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Juniper Networks to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.41.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.92. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $175,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 851,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,843,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $702,313 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,101 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

