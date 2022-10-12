Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.53.

NYSE:JWN opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $36.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average of $23.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.14.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 70.36%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,276,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,603,000 after acquiring an additional 160,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Nordstrom by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,245,000 after acquiring an additional 239,120 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 240.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,000 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Nordstrom by 1.4% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,609,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,630,000 after acquiring an additional 21,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 7.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,891,000 after acquiring an additional 72,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

