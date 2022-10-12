Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $93.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.50 and its 200 day moving average is $121.12. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $87.47 and a twelve month high of $288.02. The company has a quick ratio of 55.21, a current ratio of 55.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Activity

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.50 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.07% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.22 per share, for a total transaction of $94,220.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 212,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,659.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Innovative Industrial Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at $25,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Innovative Industrial Properties



Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

