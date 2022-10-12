Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPRGet Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $93.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.50 and its 200 day moving average is $121.12. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $87.47 and a twelve month high of $288.02. The company has a quick ratio of 55.21, a current ratio of 55.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.50 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.07% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.22 per share, for a total transaction of $94,220.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 212,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,659.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Innovative Industrial Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at $25,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

