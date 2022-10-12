John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

John Bean Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of JBT stock opened at $91.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.88. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $81.59 and a 12-month high of $177.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Activity

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $542.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $26,934.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,059.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $94,935. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 76,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,031,000.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.



