StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JEF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of JEF stock opened at $31.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.32.

Insider Transactions at Jefferies Financial Group

Institutional Trading of Jefferies Financial Group

In other news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,574.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,163,000 after acquiring an additional 233,844 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,997,000 after purchasing an additional 52,336 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,908,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,382,000 after purchasing an additional 156,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,856,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,694,000 after purchasing an additional 244,028 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.