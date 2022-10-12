IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on IQVIA from $246.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.12.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:IQV opened at $172.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.71. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $170.32 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in IQVIA by 203.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 141,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,971,000 after purchasing an additional 95,024 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $677,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.