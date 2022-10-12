Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on JLL. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.50.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 0.3 %

JLL stock opened at $161.26 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $275.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.82 and a 200-day moving average of $187.01.

Institutional Trading of Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.38. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 19.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 51.4% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 36,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 31,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 18,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.