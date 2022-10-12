KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

KAR stock opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.17.

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $384.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.47 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 2.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KAR. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 49,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

