StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.12. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $572.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 38.70% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $978,312.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,645.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,134. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

