Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.41.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HPE stock opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.35. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

See Also

