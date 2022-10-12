Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.44.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XYL. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL opened at $89.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Xylem has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $134.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.85. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xylem

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Xylem by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

