The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Major Shareholder Bandera Partners Llc Buys 3,615 Shares of Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 3,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $55,996.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,398,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,154,933.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bandera Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Joint alerts:

On Monday, October 10th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 33,484 shares of Joint stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $514,314.24.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 26,331 shares of Joint stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $422,085.93.

On Monday, September 26th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 60,000 shares of Joint stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $947,400.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Bandera Partners Llc bought 28,506 shares of Joint stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $457,236.24.

On Monday, September 19th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 2,325 shares of Joint stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $37,758.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 31,041 shares of Joint stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.41 per share, with a total value of $509,382.81.

Joint Price Performance

JYNT stock opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $222.70 million, a PE ratio of 102.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The Joint Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $103.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joint

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.77 million. Joint had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.53%. Equities analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Joint during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 455.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Joint during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on JYNT shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Joint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Joint from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Joint in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

About Joint

(Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.