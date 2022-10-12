Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Franklin Resources Inc Acquires 17,402 Shares

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 17,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $74,306.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,807,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,610,113.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, October 10th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 36,136 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $155,023.44.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 2,967,386 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $12,670,738.22.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Franklin Resources Inc bought 49,621 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $223,294.50.

On Monday, September 19th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 66,591 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $300,325.41.

On Friday, September 16th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 49,769 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $222,467.43.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 100 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $3,050.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 4,500 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $141,075.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 26,347 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $120,142.32.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 1,965,409 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,002.48.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.54. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,525,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $767,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $807,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,938 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,044 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,399,548 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $149,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.88.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

