SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) COO Steward John Beckman Sells 5,400 Shares

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $76,464.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,166.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Steward John Beckman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SSR Mining alerts:

On Friday, September 9th, Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of SSR Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $76,680.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of SSR Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $86,454.00.

SSR Mining Price Performance

SSR Mining stock opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average is $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 5.17. SSR Mining Inc. has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $24.58.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $319.58 million during the quarter. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 22.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SSR Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SSR Mining

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.