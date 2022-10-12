Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Insider Joshua T. Brumm Sells 14,200 Shares

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $189,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,809.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:DYN opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $16.39. The stock has a market cap of $656.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.22). Sell-side analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 52.7% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,740,000 after buying an additional 1,207,750 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 193.5% during the first quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 279,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 184,404 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 4,034.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 20.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 514,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 298,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DYN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.