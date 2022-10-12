Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Insider Joshua T. Brumm Sells 14,200 Shares

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $189,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,809.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Dyne Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:DYN opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $16.39. The stock has a market cap of $656.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70.
Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.22). Sell-side analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DYN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.
Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dyne Therapeutics (DYN)
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.