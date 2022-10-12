CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Director Wes Cummins Buys 50,000 Shares

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) Director Wes Cummins bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $197,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,884,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,395,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 7th, Wes Cummins bought 100,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $404,000.00.
- On Thursday, September 29th, Wes Cummins bought 106,400 shares of CalAmp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $435,176.00.
- On Tuesday, September 27th, Wes Cummins acquired 194,600 shares of CalAmp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $809,536.00.
CalAmp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CAMP opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48. CalAmp Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.31.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAMP. StockNews.com began coverage on CalAmp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMP. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CalAmp during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,958,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CalAmp by 1,823.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after buying an additional 1,595,278 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in CalAmp in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in CalAmp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,831,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CalAmp by 262.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 414,589 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CalAmp
CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CalAmp (CAMP)
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.