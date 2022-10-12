Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Dylan C. Smith Sells 13,000 Shares

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $344,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,342,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,538,331.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BOX opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.88 and a beta of 1.12. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $33.04.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. BOX’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on BOX in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on BOX in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 5,528,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,664,000 after purchasing an additional 582,752 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,890,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,664,000 after buying an additional 648,830 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in BOX by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,122,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,680,000 after purchasing an additional 34,446 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter worth $43,854,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 1.1% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,595,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,103,000 after acquiring an additional 17,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

