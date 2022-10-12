Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Major Shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Buys 80,314 Shares of Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 80,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $954,933.46. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,651,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,751,745.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tricida alerts:

On Friday, October 7th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 28,900 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $346,800.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 268,736 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.27 per share, for a total transaction of $3,028,654.72.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 76,600 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $759,872.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 395,614 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $3,386,455.84.

On Friday, July 29th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 18,900 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $174,069.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 29,199 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $261,331.05.

On Friday, July 22nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 15,000 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $138,150.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 25,000 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $238,500.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 100,000 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $902,000.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 36,717 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $361,662.45.

Tricida Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ TCDA opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22. Tricida, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $13.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tricida

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its stake in Tricida by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,652,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,805,000 after purchasing an additional 317,550 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in Tricida in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,115,000. Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in Tricida by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,028,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after purchasing an additional 283,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tricida by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 965,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Tricida by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 887,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares during the last quarter.

About Tricida

(Get Rating)

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.