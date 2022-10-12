PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 4,468 Shares

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $34,180.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,748,007 shares in the company, valued at $43,972,253.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 7th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $33,726.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $10.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62.

PermRock Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 85.34%. The company had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This is a boost from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

