PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Craig Brown Sells 5,300 Shares of Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Craig Brown sold 5,300 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$34,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 565,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,677,264.50.

PHX Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of PHX Energy Services stock opened at C$6.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$309.32 million and a P/E ratio of 13.35. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 12 month low of C$3.94 and a 12 month high of C$7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ATB Capital lifted their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

