Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,826,000 after buying an additional 1,370,362 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,018,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,376,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,294,000 after buying an additional 618,725 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,063,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,313,000 after purchasing an additional 579,159 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,330,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $129.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.00. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $93.91 and a 52-week high of $149.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

