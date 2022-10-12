Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal Sells 9,454 Shares

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 9,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $37,532.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,422,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,526,288.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Blade Air Mobility Price Performance
Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12. The firm has a market cap of $264.36 million, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 0.54. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $11.59.
Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $35.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Blade Air Mobility
About Blade Air Mobility
Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blade Air Mobility (BLDE)
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.