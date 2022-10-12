Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal Sells 9,454 Shares

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 9,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $37,532.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,422,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,526,288.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Blade Air Mobility Price Performance

Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12. The firm has a market cap of $264.36 million, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 0.54. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $11.59.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $35.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Blade Air Mobility

About Blade Air Mobility

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Blade Air Mobility by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,376,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,116,000 after buying an additional 434,873 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,927,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,435,000 after buying an additional 50,669 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,977,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,181,000 after purchasing an additional 302,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 476.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 382,965 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

