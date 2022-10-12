ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Major Shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II Buys 49,478 Shares

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 49,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $41,066.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,565,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,789,059.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Global Fund Lp Lind II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 7th, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 122,952 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $105,738.72.

On Monday, October 3rd, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 652 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $593.32.

On Friday, September 30th, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 1,835 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,541.40.

On Monday, September 26th, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 25,252 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $20,959.16.

On Thursday, July 28th, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 161 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $165.83.

On Friday, July 15th, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 26,702 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $27,236.04.

Shares of NASDAQ RWLK opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.40. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.95.

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 17.60% and a negative net margin of 270.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RWLK. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 60,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 12.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,038,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 112,875 shares in the last quarter. 4.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

