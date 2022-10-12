Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Major Shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I Sells 26,421 Shares

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 26,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $45,179.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,169.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sculptor Capital Management, I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 7th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 50,000 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $95,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 64,344 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $242,576.88.

On Monday, September 19th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 75,000 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $411,000.00.

Sculptor Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $27.81. The company has a market cap of $606.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.66.

Sculptor Capital Management Increases Dividend

Sculptor Capital Management ( NYSE:SCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $112.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.76%.

Institutional Trading of Sculptor Capital Management

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 239,683 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 252,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 116,205 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

