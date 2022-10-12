PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.44.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $107.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. PTC has a 12-month low of $96.55 and a 12-month high of $136.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $462.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $997,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,012,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,325,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.59, for a total transaction of $122,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,606. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total value of $997,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,012,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,325,335.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,100 shares of company stock worth $32,925,130. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

