Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.75.

ATHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. CLSA raised shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.30 to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Autohome by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 44,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 25,922 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Autohome by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 19,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Autohome during the 1st quarter worth $8,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. Autohome has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $52.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average is $32.88. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.21.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $258.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.17 million. Autohome had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 8.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Autohome will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

