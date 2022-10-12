Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gray Television Price Performance

Shares of GTN stock opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.77. Gray Television has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $25.24.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). Gray Television had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Gray Television’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gray Television

About Gray Television

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTN. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 532,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 73,016 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,854,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.