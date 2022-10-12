StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

IBP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $91.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.83.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

NYSE IBP opened at $86.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.86. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $141.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $676.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.12 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 50.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $251,715.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,669 shares in the company, valued at $876,002.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Installed Building Products

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 112.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 87.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Installed Building Products

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.