Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SPR. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.18.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.08. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $53.31.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 88.69% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 47,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 13,396 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 513.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 103,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 86,674 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

