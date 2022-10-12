Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.
Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.
Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance
NYSE HMY opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. Harmony Gold Mining has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $5.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Harmony Gold Mining
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harmony Gold Mining (HMY)
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.