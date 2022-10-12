Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

NYSE HMY opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. Harmony Gold Mining has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $5.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Harmony Gold Mining

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 41.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.