Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SON. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.43.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Trading Up 0.4 %

SON opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.74. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $67.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Insider Activity

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $105,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,969. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sonoco Products news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $118,681.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,139.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $105,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,063 shares in the company, valued at $318,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SON. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.