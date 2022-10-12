W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $538.33.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $514.09 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $413.91 and a 52 week high of $588.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $544.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $506.31.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.47. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $564,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $1,137,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,908,000 after buying an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3,071.5% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 40,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

