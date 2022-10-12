Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $407.68.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.0 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $363.33 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The stock has a market cap of $109.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

