Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intrepid Potash from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Intrepid Potash Price Performance

Intrepid Potash stock opened at $42.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.26. Intrepid Potash has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $121.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.69 million, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.10). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 86.52%. The company had revenue of $82.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intrepid Potash will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 92.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

