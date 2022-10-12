Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Invesco Mortgage Capital to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

IVR stock opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $362.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Mortgage Capital

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 61.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.