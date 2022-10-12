Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Invesco Mortgage Capital to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance
IVR stock opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $362.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.49.
About Invesco Mortgage Capital
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.
