Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Oct 12th, 2022

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVRGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Invesco Mortgage Capital to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

IVR stock opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $362.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 61.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

