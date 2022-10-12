Gartner (NYSE:IT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.67.

Gartner Stock Performance

IT stock opened at $289.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.34. Gartner has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $368.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.85.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gartner will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $3,067,660.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,413,484.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $3,067,660.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,413,484.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,205,561.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,462.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,640 shares of company stock worth $7,006,015 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IT. Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Gartner by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,776,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,097,273,000 after buying an additional 615,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

