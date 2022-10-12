Gartner (NYSE:IT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.67.
Gartner Stock Performance
IT stock opened at $289.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.34. Gartner has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $368.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.85.
Insider Transactions at Gartner
In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $3,067,660.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,413,484.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,205,561.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,359,462.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,640 shares of company stock worth $7,006,015 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IT. Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Gartner by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,776,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,097,273,000 after buying an additional 615,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
