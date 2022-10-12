Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
ITW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.69.
NYSE ITW opened at $186.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
