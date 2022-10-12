Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.69.

NYSE ITW opened at $186.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

