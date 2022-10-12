Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Jennifer H. Taylor Sells 4,685 Shares

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $60,155.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Freshworks Stock Up 0.7 %

FRSH opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. Freshworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $53.36. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Freshworks had a negative net margin of 68.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $121.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its holdings in Freshworks by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 11,595,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,486,000 after buying an additional 4,866,700 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Freshworks by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,424,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,027,000 after buying an additional 636,297 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Freshworks by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,105,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,835,000 after buying an additional 356,175 shares during the period. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,705,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Freshworks by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,429,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,544,000 after buying an additional 1,620,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshworks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

